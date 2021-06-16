Government to adapt to a sustainable HIV model

The government is committed to finding local solutions that will ensure sustainable HIV response services.

According to the Ministry of Health Director general Dr. Patrick Amoth the government will soon adapt a sustainable HIV model to effectively cater for the needs of the 1.2 million Kenyans living with HIV.

Dr Amoth spoke at the close of a three day Aids forum dubbed Maisha Conference.

Wednesday marked the end of the 6th Maisha conference by the National Aids Control Council that sort to take stock of the Kenya’s HIV journey ,the challenges the country still faces 37 years since the first case was reported and the way forward in the face of dwindling donor funds during the Covid 19 pandemic.

The conference whose theme was Towards the last mile: Resilience and innovation resolved that as a country Kenya must adopt new strategies and look for home grown solutions to ensure the 1.2 million people living with HIV are able to access services and the life saving drugs and work towards elimination of new infections.

Dr. Patrick Amoth said the government is committed to ensuring it finds local solutions which began with the allocation of 9 billion shillings in this year’s budget towards HIV response services and commodities.

On her part Prof Kenneth Ngugi who is the chair of the Maisha conference emphasized on the need for more deliberate involvement of men in the HIV fight and adoption of a multisectoral approach in HIV response.

A National Aids Control Council 2020 report indicates that Kenya recorded 32,027 new HIV cases.

During the conference NACC awarded various people for their efforts to support various HIV response programs in the country over the years.