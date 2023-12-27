Government to allocate more funding for police housing

The government plans to increase funding for construction and renovation of police stations and staff quarters countrywide, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has said.

Speaking while sharing Christmas goodies with police officers at Murang’a police station Tuesday, the MP said some police premises are dilapidated, thus the need for repair.

Nyoro who is also chairman of the national assembly’s Budget and Appropriations committee observed that more resources will be allocated in the national budget to ensure security officers receive better housing.

“Some police staff quarters are in a pathetic situation and calls for immediate action. The money allocated for security in the National Government Constituency Development Fund(NG-CDF) is mostly used for the construction of police posts and stations, hence not sufficient to cater for police housing,” he explained.

The legislator continued, “Better housing will be a great motivation to our security officers who are tirelessly fighting crime and ensuring Kenyans and their property are always protected.”

The MP further remarked that separation of police funding from the Ministry of Interior and National Administration has improved service delivery in the security sector.

“Currently security personnel get their money through the Office of Inspector General of Police, unlike before when their monies used to be under their respective ministry,” he noted, saying had to change to ensure the police operate independently.

Nyoro further called upon leaders not to politicize operations of the police saying they needed to work independently and without any undue interference.

“Police are supposed to work for all Kenyans and the government of Kenya Kwanza recognizes their independence and allows them to to work without favoring any political side,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nyoro has appealed to officers manning roads to desist from soliciting for bribes, then allowing unworthy vehicles on the roads.

“In the recent past we have witnessed increased accidents on our roads. Those flouting traffic rules should not be spared. No bribe is worth the lives of Kenyans lost through accidents and I ask officers manning roads to ensure rules are adhered to,” said the MP.

On his part, Murang’a county police county commander David Mathiu said during this festive season there have been reduced cases of crime in the county due to cooperation between police and members of the public.

“We have managed to ensure adequate security during this festive season. I appeal to drivers to exercise maximum caution and protect the lives of their passengers.

“The Thika – Kenol – Makutano highway has been experiencing heavy traffic during this festive season, fortunately we have not witnessed any accident along the route and our mandate is to guarantee safety of all road users. Nonetheless our officers remain on high alert to crackdown on culprits found flouting traffic rules,” added Mathiu