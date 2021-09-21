Government to challenge CBC case in court, says Magoha

As the debate over the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) rages on, Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha has told off those opposed to the new system of education.

Speaking during a ceremony to award winners of a primary school essay writing competition, Magoha challenged those opposing the CBC module to come up with a better syllabus warning the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to expect a serious duel in the lawsuit filed against CBC last week.

The CS said that he will ensure the implementation of the CBC system of education becomes a success as the government has invested a lot in making sure that every child is treated the same when it comes to education.

“Unlike 8-4-4, the system is engineered to help learners identify their strengths and nurture their talents at an early age. Those opposing this system should tell us what alternative they have for the Kenyan child,” Magoha said.

The CS maintained that the new system of education is the best for the country, adding that it is here to stay.

The CS’s sentiments comes a day after the National Parents Association (NPA) said they will also defend the Competency-Based Curriculum by joining an already ongoing case in court.

The NPA Chairman Nicholas Maiyo on Monday said “without a doubt, we will join the case. My Council has directed our Chief Executive Officer to move with haste and ensure the case does not proceed without us.”

Maiyo was speaking at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) during an engagement with Education stakeholders on the CBC when he stated that the association’s concern is only over judicial proceedings that seek to bury Kenyan’s children’s career dreams and hinder national progress.

“We thus hope that first: whoever brought this suit bears the interests of our children at heart, is a parent with a child or children in public schools, is our member, spoke to us and we responded to them in earnest and is generally honest and sincere to the cause at hand,” he added.

Last week, LSK President Nelson Havi filed a petition in court seeking conservatory orders against further implementation of the Competence-Based Curriculum.

The petition is also seeking to know whether the Education Cabinet Secretary can alter the system of education through sessional papers and policy decisions instead of legislation.

In addition, Havi wants the matter to be heard by an uneven number of judges of not less than five.

The LSK President in his petition argued that the actions by the Ministry of Education, the Kenya Institute for Curriculum Development, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), and the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) are unlawful and prejudicial to school-going children.

EXPLAINER: 2-6-6-3 education system