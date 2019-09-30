Paka residents to be compensated over land acquired for explorations

The government is assuring residents of Paka area in Baringo County that they will be compensated for their land after Geothermal Development Company moved into the region to explore for steam.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter says the government is finalizing on the compensation process.

Keter further rallied support for such projects noting that even though electricity is generated in one area it benefits Kenyans across the country.

The government is on the road to making geothermal the country’s base-load power with the notion of moving away from 100 percent dependence non-renewable sources of electricity.

Among initiatives to increase geothermal generation is drilling in Paka area of Baringo County.

However, area residents are concerned that drilling for steam is being carried out on private land and that they have not yet been compensated.

He is encouraging residents to support the geothermal project noting that the Geothermal Development Company’s operations in the area will create employment opportunities for them.

GDC is targeting to drill steam wells with a capacity to generate 300 megawatts of electricity during the first phase of the project.