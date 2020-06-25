Government to criminalize doping in the country

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed says doping will be criminalized in the country in a bid to make Kenyan sporting activities doping-free.

Amina made the remarks at the Nyayo National Stadium when she distributed foods stuff from National Olympic Committee of Kenya to over 200 upcoming and veteran athletes to help them mitigate the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

To date, more than 50 Kenyan athletes have been suspended by world anti-doping agency; WADA after they were found to have used prohibited substances.

Amina expressed optimism that parliament will pass the bill that will criminalize the use of banned substances in the country.

Athletics Kenya is expected to offer food donations to Malindi athletics camp this weekend before moving to Garissa.