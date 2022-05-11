Government to cushion police officers who exhaust NHIF covers

The Government has set aside Ksh 200 million to offset hospital bills for police officers who have exhausted their annual NHIF cover limits.

Interior PS Dr. (Eng.) Karanja Kibicho said the funds will be released once NHIF submits the list of eligible officers in the 2020/2021 financial year.

Under the arrangement, police officers who exhaust their yearly benefits but still need medical services are required to make ex gratia claims through a committee constituted by the Inspector General.

The PS who appeared before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee to respond to concerns flagged by the Office of the Auditor General Office for the FY 2020/21 also acknowledged delays in settling compensation claims to officers for injuries and accidental death in the line of duty.

He attributed the delays to the process of reviewing and authenticating the claims by the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services (DOSHS).

On pending bills for the 2020/21 FY, the PS confirmed the Department has already paid Ksh 2 billion to suppliers and service providers contracted through the affordable housing scheme for the National Police Service.

The PS said outstanding claims amounting to Kshs. 5.2 billion have also been reconciled.

He pledged the Ministry will settle an outstanding balance of Kshs. 2.9 billion in the 2022/23 financial year.

The PS attributed delays in completion of several security projects to budgetary constraints but said these will be prioritised in the next fiscal year.

These include police stations in Buna (Wajir), Laisamis (Marsabit), Mbalambala (Garissa) and South Nyanza (Migori).

On the issuance of passports, Dr. Kibicho said the process had been quickened to 14 days from the previous three months with the introduction of new procedures.

The Department is also investing heavily in digitization including implementation in digital Occurrence Book.