Government to deal ruthlessly on civilians with illegal firearms

The government will deal ruthless with any civilian found in possession of illegal firearm once the ongoing withdrawal of guns from National Police Seservists (NPRs) is complete, Water cabinet secretary (CS) Simon Chelugui has said.

Chelugui noted that incidences of sporadic cattle rustling, banditry or any other criminal activities which force citizens to have sleepless nights and bar them from engaging in meaningful socio-economic development was a matter of great concern to the national government.

The cabinet secretary said that the retrogressive barbaric practice was denying communities in banditry prone their basic constitutional rights of living in a peaceful environment devoid of insecurity.

“Government now is taking serious concern on the security of its people. So we need to support and ensure that only legally licensed gun holders keep these guns, others will be treated as arsonists, bandits and cattle rustlers and they must be dealt properly by the government and we will be merciless, “he affirmed.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Speaking at Kituro village in Baringo central during the burial of the late corporal Clement Kiptoo Chepkurui, the childhood driver of president Uhuru Kenyatta, Mr Chelugui said that the government decision to withdraw guns from NPR in volatile regions of North Rift should not be politicized since the move was meant to carry out biometric registration and vet those who entrusted with firearms.

Chelugui said it was unfortunate that the criminal elements raided parts of Marigat and Baringo sub counties shortly after the government directed the surrender of guns from NPRs in those areas.

Such isolated cases, he said, will be quelled now that the government has mounted a serious aerial surveillance in the affected regions and those found still engaging in criminal activities and causing disturbances will be dealt with mercilessly.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in message of condolence said he learned of the demise of mzee Chepkurui with shock and disbelief.

In his condolence message read by Mr Chelugui, President Kenyatta eulogized Mzee Chepkurui as a man of brilliant mind, a strong will and unbreakable hope adding that he was equally humble, diligent and generous man.

He noted that the deceased who served the nation bravely and with dedication was believed by many people as a man full of resilience, highly disciplined and devoted former police officer.

The late corporal Chepkurui who died at the age of 84 years survived with two wives and blessed with eight children and more than 50 grandchildren.

The late died from what doctors described as Intestinal obstruction.

Among those who attended the burial ceremony include ICT director Ben Sergon, Baringo county assembly Speaker David Kiplagat, Baringo Central deputy county Commissioner Reuben Ratemo and Bishop Dominic Kimengich of Catholic diocese of Lodwar.