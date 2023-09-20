Government to deploy Special Forces in troubled regions

The Kenyan Government is set to send Special Forces and elite units in northern Kenya and upper coastal regions, including Tana River and Lamu Counties, to effectively deal with the threat of terrorism and violent extremism.

Addresing a security meeting at Wayu in Tana River County, interior and national administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the security teams will be tasked with pursuing and neutralizing armed criminals who have been terrorizing innocent citizens within the regions.

He said the government will continue to equip security officers with modern weapons and technology to enhance their capacity to deal with criminals.

“Security officers will lawfully use weapons assigned to them to protect themselves from armed criminals as they ensure the safety and security of the residents and their property are assured of Government protection.” Said Kindiki.

Speaking a day after a Kenya Air Force Huey chopper crashed while on a night patrol in the coastal county for the ongoing Operation Amani Boni, Kindiki said the government salute and pay homage to multi-agency security officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

This even as he urged communities living in border areas to coexist peacefully and allow relevant Government and Judicial institutions to arbitrate during cross-border disputes directing national government administration officers are directed to help resolve all historical grievances without taking sides.

“Political leaders must desist from inciting members of the public in the guise of addressing historical grievances. Any leader inciting violence and destruction of property will be apprehended and prosecuted, their political affiliation notwithstanding.” Warned the CS.

The deployment of Departmental heads of Government agencies means that Galledyertu is now a fully-fledged and operational Sub-County with the governments set to deploy a contractor to construct Sub-County Headquarters beginning 1st October 2023.

Tana River Governor Godhana Dhadho, Senator Danson Mungatana, MPs, MCAs and Coast Regional, Tana River County and Galledyertu Sub-County Security and Intelligence Committees were in attendance.