Government to start random Covid-19 screening Saturday

The Government will embark on random screening of members of the public in targeted areas starting this Saturday.

The exercise to be spearheaded the Ministry of health will enlist the help of Kenya Red Cross officials and law enforcement officers.

Giving an update on the Coronavirus situation in the country on Thursday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the seven patients who have tested positive are in stable condition and fresh tests are being conducted to establish whether they may have turned negative.

He said so far, 173 people have been tested for the virus and no new case has been reported so far.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He added that in the last 24 hours they had screened and tested eight more cases that have turned out negative stating that the victims are being processed for discharge.

“We have tested 173 people out which 7 are the ones who have turned out positive. The good news is that the 7 patients are in stable conditions and today we began tests to see whether any of them might have turned negative…” he said.

Another 600,000 people have been screened at all points of entry countrywide as the government stepped up measures to curb further spread of the deadly virus.

The health CS further said security agencies have managed to trace a man who was denied residence at city hotel after exhibiting coronavirus symptoms and has been forcibly quarantined at Mbagathi hospital.

He said the man was traced and his test results will be known by Friday.

CS Kagwe: Members of the public should help us with policing and they are doing a good job. However they should not take the law into their hands. I warn against profiling and xenophobia #CoronaVirusUpdate ^MK pic.twitter.com/nT1Ajj2ASu — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) March 19, 2020

He appealed to citizens to practice utmost hygiene measures to curb the spread of the disease.

While rooting for citizen responsibility, the CS reminded those working from home to stay indoors and avoid social gatherings.

He warned owners of entertainment joints to strictly stick to the hours that they are supposed to operate while observing hygiene.

“Kenyans who have been advised to work from home should do exactly that. This is not a holiday season, it is time to fight a deadly virus; Congregating in entertainment joints will beat the purpose” said Kagwe.

The government in the meantime, directed the involvement of the Nyumba Kumi leaders, sub-chiefs and chiefs in ensuring compliance to measures set in place.

Those spreading misleading information on the virus will be arrested.

Guidelines for self-quarantine