Government to encourage green building standards to cut emissions

The government is banking on the new National Building Code 2024 to ensure projects being undertaken at both national and county level incorporate green building standards as well as ensure climate resilience.

According to Public Works Principal Secretary Joel Arumonyang, construction industry is currently one of the biggest greenhouse emitters accounting for 32pc of emissions.

Speaking during the Big 5 Construct Kenya Expo being held in Nairobi, Arumonyang says the government is currently undertaking capacity building in the sector to ensure the building code is responsive to current challenges.

“We have held a meeting with Council of Governance and deliberated on green projects through support the International Finance Corporation (IFC) which we are still in discussions on how to train our experts on climate resilient projects,” said Arumonyang.

Arumonyang says the code which was passed by the National Assembly in July this year and which will come into force in February next year will encourage local manufacturing of in a bid to bring down the cost of construction.

“The previous code was too prescriptive. It never had Persons with Disabilities chapter, ICT, and gas reticulation. This code also encourages use of local materials. One area the government is focused on is also utilizing local building materials so that we can support our local economy,” he added.

This years Big 5 Construct Kenya Expo has brought together 150 exhibitors from 25 countries showcasing various products and services in the construction sector value chain.

DMG Events Portfolio Director for Construction Mehtap Gursoy said the expo has been held on the backdrop of growing construction industry in the country which is valued at $2 billion supported by affordable housing projects, commercial projects and industrial projects and other projects which are on the pipeline.

“Our goal as a platform is to connect the entire construction value chain. The buyers meet with the suppliers who create business opportunities like new products, innovations coming to the country that help the projects to be more efficient, more sustainable, more cost effective that help develop the project in a better way,” said Gursoy.

The three day expo is expected to further enhance business deals in the construction sector and help adopt best international best practices in the construction sector.

“We want to see Kenya and Korea bilateral trade taken to the next level. We want to see businesses partnering. As you know Korea has a lot of quality products and Kenya has a lot of market. So we want to see those merged, we want to see business happen. At the end of the day, we want to see quality products introduced into the market that benefit us as a nation,” said Peninah Adhiambo, Korea Trade Promotion Agency (KOTRA) Nairobi assistant manager.

The expo expect expects to receive at least 8,500 visitors ranging from policymakers, construction companies, architects, academia, manufacturers and importers.