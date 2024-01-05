Government to enhance inter-agency collaboration to improve service delivery

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has underscored the critical role played by state corporations and parastatals in national development.

Speaking during a meeting with the Executive Committee of Chairpersons of Parastatals and State Corporations (ECCPSC), Mwaura said it was imperative that contributions made by the organizations are recognized across the country.

“The focus was on crafting effective communication strategies to highlight the efforts of state corporations and parastatals in serving Kenya.” Said Mwaura.

With 248 State Corporations, including 46 commercial enterprises and 201 non-commercial entities, the Committee deliberated on aligning them with the Kenya Kwanza administration’s manifesto.

During the discussions, they explored avenues to showcase the transformative work and synchronize efforts for nationwide impact, deliberating extensively on the Kenya Kwanza administration’s manifestos and the role parastatals have in achieving the government’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Last month, the Council of Chairpersons began popularizing government activities and supporting education across the country, complementing Cabinet Secretaries’ efforts on the Kenya Kwanza agenda, guided by the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Members visited Western Nyanza, Eastern, and the Coastal region, popularizing government initiatives and providing school fee bursaries in counties like Murang’a, Bungoma, Machakos, and Homa Bay.

The Committee was represented by its Chair Irungu Nyakera (Chairman of KEMSA), Chief Whip Cavince Owidi (Chairman of LVSWWDA), and Organizing Secretary Dr. Pamela Sietenei (Chairperson of Masinde Muliro University Council).