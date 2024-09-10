Government to equip KMTC campuses to meet local, international training standards

The government is exploring ways to harmonize investments and align resources to fully equip Kenya Medical Training Colleges (KMTC) campuses to meet both local and international training standards.

This was deliberated on Monday in a strategic meeting with the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni with representatives from the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NGCDF) and Kenya Medical Training Colleges (KMTC) boards.

The discussions also focused on ensuring the sustainability of KMTC in response to growing demand for healthcare courses.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, this partnership aims to develop highly skilled healthcare professionals to meet Kenya’s healthcare needs while positioning them to compete in the global market.