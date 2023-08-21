Government to establish technical college in Loitokitok

A Member of Parliament for Kajiado South Constituency has assured his constituents of the establishment of a technical college in Kajiado South Constituency courtesy of the National Government.

While on a meet the people tour in Kajiado South on the weekend, Sakimba Parashina said the establishment of the college will help equip the local residents with technical skills for their own self-employment.

Parashina pointed out that the college will offer technical courses such as masonry, plumbing, electricianry, and tailoring, among others.

The legislator further added that with the new technical college, the rampant influx of learners from Loitokitok Sub County to other counties for these courses would be curbed because they would be available in the constituency.

The MP said within the coming two months, the government will launch the construction of the college.

During the Meet the People tour, Parashina, while accompanied by Member of the County Assembly, Rombo Ward, Jackson Angaine, commissioned a road connecting Entarara and Tanzania.

He said the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KERRA) has set aside Sh7 million for maintenance of the road, which will be done yearly to ensure the road is okay.

The legislator said the road will fast-track economic growth in the region as it will ease transport and movement within and outside the constituency.

On his part, Angaine appreciated KERRA for the road, saying the infrastructure would be a blessing to the residents in Rombo as well as Loitoktok Sub County at large.

He further noted that the Kajiado county government had set aside Sh8 million for maintenance of the same road, and since KERRA has shouldered the burden, the Sh8 million would be directed to other deserving roads.