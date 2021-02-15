Govt to impart digital skills to over 50,000 entrepreneurs in new partnership

The government has rolled out a digital upskilling programme seeking to enhance the employability of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the youth targeting to train over 50,000 entrepreneurs.

The Programme by the Ministry of Industrialization, Stanbic Kenya Foundation and Microsoft will see private sector players address a digital skills gap within the market through the rich digital learning and skilling initiative.

In the advent of COVID-19, several institutions and organizations are changing their business models and turning to digital platforms to stay connected with their customers and other key stakeholders.

This underscores the need for a tech-savvy workforce.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



It is in line with this that the government has taken to improving the digital skills of young people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic in a bid to improve their chances of securing business opportunities.

The programme under the Trade Ministry in partnership with Stanbic Kenya Foundation and Microsoft Kenya will see a total of 1,000 government employees up skilled and seconded to the program as instructors.

Currently Kenya has 7.4m MSMEs operating locally who contribute 34% to the GDP.

According to Trade and Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina: “More than 90 percent of businesses in Kenya and around the world are run by Entrepreneurs/SMEs. Digital skills is what will take them to the next level”

Adding that, “We welcome the private sector in supporting the government’s efforts to advance our digital strategy, particularly with regards to Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development. ” Said Trade CS Betty Maina.

The program expects to place 2,000 youth into employment this year.

The newly launched GoK digital skills partnership with @StanbicKE and @Microsoftea aims to ensure workers who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic have the skills they need to pursue other jobs available on digital platforms – MoITED CS @maina_betty pic.twitter.com/Dh4QirdWK3 — Trade Kenya (@Trade_Kenya) February 15, 2021

“At Microsoft, equipping citizens with adequate resources and technology so that they are able to upskill and re-skill has always been at the centre of our work. ” said Kendi Nderitu, Country Manager at Microsoft in Kenya.

The government believes technology will play a key role in transforming the economy and creating employment.

Experts project that the global labor market will need around 150 million new tech jobs over the next five years, with many other traditional jobs becoming tech enabled.