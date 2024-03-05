Government to implement CBC fully, DP assures

The Government will fully implement the Competency Based Curriculum for learners to gain key skills for development, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said.

Speaking at Nyahururu Munyaka Mixed Secondary School in Laikipia County, the Deputy President said the Ruto Administration is keen on implementing reforms in the Education Sector to meet the development needs of the Nation.

“This year, the Government committed 27pc of our budget to education to, among other issues, support implementation of the Presidential Working Party Recommendations. We are implementing the CBC, besides the funding model to allow for more students to access quality education,” the Deputy President said.

In the 2023-2024, the Government allocated over Ksh 628 billion to the Education Sector.

He assured parents and other stakeholders in the Education Sector that the reforms will deliver a better workforce.

Mr Gachagua said the Government will continue investing in upgrading school infrastructure and other gaps negatively impacting education.

To support completion of the school’s dining hall, the Deputy President delivered Ksh 5 million and promised that a similar amount will be allocated to the school in the next financial year.

He asked the area MP Wachira Karani to allocate Ksh 3 Million from the Constituency Development Fund to complete the dining hall.