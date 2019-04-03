Government to increase salaries for Kenyan doctors in Cuba

The government will increase salaries for Kenyan doctors undergoing training in Cuba three-fold to cater for the high cost of living.

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki announced that the medics will now receive a monthly stipend of 144,000 Kenyan shillings up from 50,800 shillings.

The CS, who was responding to demands by Kenya Medical practitioners and Dentist Union – KMPDU for the immediate termination of the training programme in Cuba said that Ministry of Health sent officials to Cuba to access the welfare of the 49 Kenyan doctors.

According to the report filed by the special team all students are safe and they have started their studies in various polyclinics in the capital Havana after the successful completion of the Spanish language course.

Kariuki announced that the government will enhance the allowances given to students because of the high cost of living in the country and that they will also be allowed to rent houses near their place of work and study.

She insisted that the programme will benefit the country once completed warning those trying to politicize it.

CS Kariuki said the Government will not shy away to bring in more specialized doctors from Cuba if it will make the Universal Health Care a success.

The fight to terminate the Cuban program started after the death of Dr. Hamisi Ali Juma who committed suicide barely six months in Cuba.