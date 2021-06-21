Government to leverage ICT to roll out Universal Healthcare Coverage

The Government is anticipating the use of modern technology in the implementation of the Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) programme to Kenyans.

Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communications, and Technology Maureen Mbaka disclosed that this would be made possible through the enactment of the Kenya National eHealth policy.

Speaking during the Kenya Medical Association’s 48th Annual Scientific Conference in Kisii Central Sub-County, the CAS pointed out that the government aims at providing the highest standards of healthcare services to every citizen.

“We are fast-tracking the Digital Economy Strategy which will enhance Kenya’s socio-economic development and that includes better health care,” She said.

Mbaka noted that through the Data Protection Act, Office of Data Commissioner, and Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act, all sensitive personal data and health status for online users will be protected.

She disclosed that the Ministry of ICT had completed connectivity to 18 Level 4 and Level 5 hospitals under UHC countrywide, and emphasized the urgent need for all healthcare facilities to be connected to facilitate online and real-time data management.

The President of Kenya Medical Association, Dr. Andrew Were lauded the plan by the government saying “this is a good opportunity for embracing telehealth technologies to ensure that even from the comfort of your home, you are able to access health services and for those with chronic diseases, we can use the same technology for follow-ups”.

He added that technology in the health sector can increase the number of people accessing medical services especially during this period of Covid-19.