The Ministry of Health has scheduled a meeting with health workers’ unions this Tuesday in a bid to avert a looming doctors’ strike.

Principal Secretary (PS) for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni says the meeting will discuss issues raised by doctors among them claims of delayed posting of intern doctors in the country.

Key among the issues to be discussed in the meeting will include doctor’s calls for immediate posting of over 1000 intern doctors and medical officers.

The PS has reassured the country that her ministry is keen to resolve all concerns raised by the health workers union in the country for the betterment of the health sector.

PS Muthoni Spoke after attending a Sunday service at the priesthood ministries church in Kahawa West, Nairobi County.