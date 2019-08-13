Government to merge identification documents through Huduma Namba

Plan are underway to merge all documents used for identification into one with the government favoring the use of Huduma Namba.

Director of Shared Services at the ICT Ministry, Robert Mugo says this is expected to reduce the number of documents and facilitate cashless service delivery from both government and non-government service providers.

In a space of 53 days, the government was able to register at least 37.7 million Kenyans for the National Integrated Identity Management System popularly referred to as Huduma namba early in the year.

Nonetheless, confusion has abounded on having both the National Identification Card alongside the Huduma namba.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



To allay the confusion, Mugo, says the Huduma Namba will completely eliminate the need for some documents for those seeking government and other services.

He says, the government has come a long way in improving the ICT sector through automation.

He says the government is working with local and international ICT investors to improve skills and create employment opportunities.

This emerged as Salix Data, an American-based ICT solutions company launched services in Kenya.

According to the Salix Data president, Jonathan Adams, the company has identified opportunities in public and private sectors data management systems as well as providing world class work flow automation.

Tell Us What You Think