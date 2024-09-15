Government to Partner with Universities and Private Sector to Boost Food Security

Principal Secretary for Agriculture, Dr. Kipronoh Ronoh, states that the government will collaborate with universities, innovators, and the private sector to enhance food and nutrition security through research and technology.

Speaking on Friday at the Agribusiness Trade Fair held at the University of Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Dr. Ronoh emphasised the government’s commitment to supporting farmers in addressing climate change, adopting smart agriculture technologies, improving post-harvest management, and promoting value addition.

The event, themed “Promoting Climate-Smart Agri-preneurship and Value Addition to Spur Industrialisation for Sustainable Development,” aligned with the government’s focus on innovation in agriculture.

“The Ministry of Agriculture will partner with universities, innovators, and the private sector to scale up technologies and innovations that support farmers in tackling climate change, modern food production, soil conservation, and the use of superior seeds and seedlings for sustainable food and nutrition security,” Dr. Ronoh said.

He added that the Ministry plans to leverage these innovations in the upcoming Mama Kitchen Garden initiative, which aims to benefit 24,000 villages across Kenya. The initiative will provide small-scale farmers with water supply, farm inputs, training, and capacity-building support to boost agricultural production and ensure more efficient land use.

Dr. Ronoh highlighted that this new model will help the country optimise farming on limited land, which is increasingly affected by population growth.

In addition, Dr. Ronoh announced that the government will begin distributing subsidised fertilisers to farmers starting in November through the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), Agrovets, farmers’ cooperative unions, and Saccos. Farmers will also have access to quality certified seeds, seedlings, and pesticides.