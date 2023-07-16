KNEC: Government to pay examiners this week

The Government will this week start paying dues owed to examiners of 2022 Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) national examinations, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has said.

CS Machogu said the Sh. 2. billion had been set aside for that purpose to ensure all outstanding dues were paid to the KNEC examiners, contracted officials and suppliers.

Speaking on Saturday at Kangaru School in Manyatta Constituency, Embu, during the inaugural Education Day by area MP Gitonga Mukunji, the CS said going forward his ministry will prioritize prompt payment to examiners to ensure no such delays will be experienced again.

He said the delay was occasioned by a cash crunch at the council that forced it to maintain the pending bill for over six months from the time the exercise was completed.

Additionally, Machogu said they had from last week started paying contractors who undertook construction of Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) classes their dues amounting to Sh. 2.5 billion.

He at the same time said the ministry will be employing 24, 000 teachers this financial year being an addition to the 36,000 employed last year to reduce student-teacher ratio.

“We are committed to keep improving the qualify of our education by ensuring we have enough teachers in our schools,” he said.

He hailed the program initiated by the MP that will see learners in secondary school given career given guidance and counselling by various stakeholder and professionals as a game changer in shaping future career paths of the young minds.

The CS called on other constituencies to follow suit to equip students with career knowledge early enough in school life as per their skills and talents.

MP Mukunji said the program will be an annual event that will also be used to award best performing schools and students in academics.

He rooted for a return of ranking of schools in national examinations, saying it will bring back the spirit of competition which was good for learners.

“The schools performing poorly will be challenged to work harder while best performers will equally have to put more effort to maintain their position,” Mukunji said.

He further said he had initiated a digitization program in all public primary and secondary schools to make learners techno survey early in life that will also expose them to the world of online jobs.

Mukunji said the project will involve putting up computer laboratories with internet connectivity.

Other leaders present during the occasion include EALA Member Maina Karobia and Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe.