Government to pay verified NYS suppliers starting June

In efforts to cushion the business community from effects of the Covid-19, the government has announced that from June it will start paying verified suppliers of the National Youth Service (NYS).

Verified supplier names will be put up in the ministry’s website with the payments expected to be made from early June 2020.

Ministry of Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary (CS) Prof. Margaret Kobia announced that the President has declared Ksh 6 billion which the cabinet has approved for payment of NYS suppliers.

Speaking Friday at the NYS headquarters, Prof. Kobia said that the government is aware it has not been able to pay some bills which date back to 2013 while explaining that after what is commonly known as NYS scandal II, all payments were stopped.

“After the NYS I and II scandals, we came here to bring a new Director General (DG) and we committed ourselves that there will be no money lost and today I am here to say that no money has been lost since the current DG took over,” said the CS.

She continued, “we have been able to put together an interagency council comprising of members from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Attorney General (AG) and the Auditor General which led to the Ksh 6 billion being cleared.”

She added that there are other suppliers who are owed Ksh 8 billion by NYS who when scrutinized by the interagency committee they were found not to meet the procurement criteria.

The President, however, ordered that after verification of their claims that good s were supplied, they will be paid their dues.

Prof. Kobia said that the NYS has so far been able to produce over 1.7 million face masks of which over one million were distributed for free to the public in collaboration with the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) while at the same time producing the facemasks for clients at a cost of Ksh 55 each to cover the labour and material cost.

“The Women Enterprise Fund (WEF) has instituted measures to assist women at this difficult times and these include restructuring of loans by providing loan repayment holidays, prolonged loan tenor, extended grace period and suspension of listing new defaulters with the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB),” explained Prof. Kobia.

She added that the fund has in the last three months disbursed over Ksh 690 million that has benefited 2, 708 groups and facilitating 29, 869 beneficiaries with some venturing into production of face masks.

She added that the Uwezo fund which provides affordable credit to youth, women and People With Disabilities (PWD’s) has taken measures to cushion the beneficiaries at the constituency level by disbursing over Ksh 255 million in the last three months.

Ministry of Public Service and gender Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rachel Shebesh urged those NYS suppliers who are owed by the government not to go round offices asking for their money since the names will be in the ministry’s website and they should just wait for the payments.

“When we got into the ministry we paid the NYS cohorts and the women who did the NYS kitchen and so the other suppliers will also be paid in the next few weeks,” said Shebesh.

NYS Director General (DG) Matilda Sakwa said that the servicemen in response to Covid-19 have been assisting the police to maintain security and in enforcing the containment measures, providing logistics to ferry passengers arriving from abroad to quarantine centres and providing security in some of the quarantine facilities like Mbagathi hospital and Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

Sakwa highlighted that they have postponed the May 2020 recruitment so that they can adhere to the social distancing protocols in all their 22 units spread across the country.