Government to prosecute exam cheats through special courts

The government will prosecute exam cheats through special courts that have been constituted.

Education Cabinet secretary Julius Ogamba says the courts will arbitrate in cases of exam multi-practices.

The CS who spoke hours before the official kick off the written Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment says the government has already mapped out exam irregularities hot spots with the view of applying deterrent measures.

The measures include special security features for exam papers, a multi-agency team that is on high alert and improved communication.