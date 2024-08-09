Government to provide medical cover to all school-going children

Healthcare will be free for all Kenyans from birth till the age of 18 when the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) begins in the next three months, President William Ruto has announced.

The President said Kenyans will soon begin to enjoy free medical cover under the Social Health Insurance Fund.

President Ruto also pointed out that the EduAfya medical cover that was being provided to secondary school students will be expanded to include learners in primary schools.

Speaking during a tour of development projects in Mathioya, Kìharù and Gatanga constituencies of Mùrang’a County, he said: “We are changing the old formula, which provided medical insurance for secondary school students only. Now, the government will provide medical insurance to all school-going children up to the age of 18.”

President Ruto said the Linda Mama programme will be expanded for women to enjoy 10 pre-natal and post- natal visits up from the current six.