Government to put up two security camps in Kerio Valley

The government will establish a General Service Unit (GSU) camp at Kapkobil area along the Tot-Chesongoch Road in Kerio Valley which has seen increasing cases of attacks by criminals.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Mr. Maalim Mohamed added that an anti-stock theft unit will also be put up at Kolowa along the Elgeyo Marakwet-Baringo-West Pokot counties boundary to ensure that livestock stolen in one county do not cross the border.

Addressing a security baraza after a series of security meetings, the RC said the government was committed to ensuring that peace prevail in the area which has witnessed loss of lives and property as a result of cattle rustling.

Maalim said the government was also investigating cattle traders saying some of them have been providing market to stolen livestock thus encouraging the vice.

He gave residents in the three counties two weeks to return illegal firearms failure to which the government will undertake a forceful disarmament exercise.

The RC instructed police officers deployed in the area not to hesitate to protect their lives by shooting whoever confronts them while armed saying even the law allows them to protect themselves.

He said for now the government will not deploy National Police Reservists (NPR) as requested by the locals and instead advised them to provide information to the police officers available saying the government had deployed enough officers in the area.

The RC cautioned politicians against using the insecurity in the area to campaign saying they should instead work with the government to seek solutions to provide lasting peace.

Noting that the government had provided the necessary resources to the security personnel, the RC instructed security teams led by county commissioners John Korir (Elgeyo Marakwet), Appolo Okelo (West Pokot) and Abdirisack Jaldesa (Baringo) who were present to work together by organising joint meetings in the three counties to address peace issues.

Leaders from the area called for peaceful coexistence between the Pokot and Marakwet communities saying they were the major stakeholders in promoting peace.

The leaders who included governor Alex Tolgos, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, women rep Jane Chebaibai, CAS Linah Kilimo and MCA John Lochaa said the two communities will forever be neighbours.

The leaders said security personnel are civil servants who will come and go but the communities will always live together and therefore the importance of ensuring there is peace.