Government to ratify international conventions on decent work, child labour

The Government is working on ratifying key international conventions related to decent work, child trafficking, child labour, and labour migration.

Speaking during a meeting with the International Labour Organization (ILO) delegation, led by country Director Caroline Mugalla Khamati, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua emphasized government’s commitment to upholding global labour standards.

“We plan to launch nationwide roadshows to raise awareness about overseas job opportunities, particularly in rural areas, and we’re working with recruitment agencies to ensure fair practices.” Said CS Mutua.

Director Mugalla also highlighted that the ILO is supporting Kenya in creating a maternity benefits policy for women in the informal sector, strengthening the Labour Relations Court, and establishing the Kenya Migrant Workers Welfare Fund to protect the rights of Kenyan workers abroad.

Additionally, Mutua said his ministry is focused on educating Kenyan workers about their rights, with ILO’s continued support in strengthening the National Labour Board.

“This collaboration will empower and protect our workers, especially in vulnerable sectors.” He noted.