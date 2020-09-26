Government to reclaim grabbed land belonging to Ngong Forest

KFS Nairobi Head of Conservancy Francis Kariuki has called on Ngong Road forest and Ngong Hills forest to support Government’s efforts to reclaim the grabbed Ngong Forest.

Kariuki said that the Kenya Forest Service is working with forest adjacent communities in supplementing efforts of the government towards sustainable forest conservation.

He was speaking at the Institute of Primate Research in Oloolua Forest during the election of Ngong Metro Community Forest Association in which officials were elected to work with KFS in managing Ngong Hills Forest.

KFS CFA Coordinator Jocelyn Thambu said KFS is currently helping in the formation of CFAs as enshrined in the Forest Act 2016 which promotes CFAs role in environmental protection.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The CFAs engage themselves in non-extractive income generating activities such a as bee keeping, eco-tourism, fishing, recreation facilities among others. These activities improve the livelihoods of the forest adjacent communities thus reducing pressure on over reliance of forests.

The ballot process for the umbrella body is geared towards instituting public participation in selection of leaders in order to promote a unified representation of each forest block.

The five member executive elected include: Chairman Joseph Kirrinkon, Vice Chair Peris Katito, Secretary Peter Melonye, Treasurer John Sarinke and Assistant Secretary John Matura.