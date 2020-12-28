Government to release Ksh19 billion for public schools

The government is working round the clock to disburse Ksh19 billion for public schools under the free basic education programme ahead of the scheduled reopening of term two next week January 4th 2021.

Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) George Magoha said consultations were ongoing with the National Treasury to ensure that the funds are wired to schools immediately to facilitate smooth reopening after the long Covid-19 break.

Ksh 4 billion, he said will go towards the free primary education program while the remaining 15 billion will go towards secondary school education.

He asked Head Teachers and Principals to ensure prudent expenditure of the funds warning those who fail to follow due diligence of dire consequences.

The government, he said, has put in place adequate measures to ensure smooth reopening of schools asking parents to ensure their children report on January 4th as directed.

Speaking at Obola Mixed Primary School in Seme Sub-County of Kisumu on Monday, the CS said his ministry was working with the ministry of interior to ensure that all children report to school as directed.

The Covid-19 pandemic, he said, has had negative economic effects on parents asking school heads for both public and private not to send home any child but consider case by case needs of every parent.

He, however, asked them to vet the cases since some parents were cheeky and will hide behind the prevailing situation to avoid paying school fees.

Learners from private schools that have closed down, he said, will be enrolled in public schools adding that measures have been put in place for candidates from such schools to write their examinations at government institutions.

Social distancing, he said remains a big challenge asking parents to ensure that their children have masks to avoid the spread of Covid-19 as the schools reopen.

The government, he disclosed, has identified three million needy children who shall be issued with free masks.

“We already have two million masks for the indigents but we are in talks with Rivatex to avail the remaining one million masks before the schools open,” he said.

On Economic Stimulus Program (ESP) desks, Magoha said 500,000 have so far been delivered to schools.

A multi-agency team consisting of education officials, ministry of interior and political leaders was on the ground to ensure that the Jua Kali artisans producing the desks deliver before Monday next week.