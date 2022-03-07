Government to repossess grabbed prisons land

The Government has begun reclaiming prime land belonging to the Prisons department that

has been grabbed by its senior officers over the years.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi said an audit of the land owned by the State

Department for Correctional Services has implicated Ministers, PS and senior government

officials in the theft.

He announced that the Ministry in consultation with the National Lands Commission will

immediately embark on the process leading to the repossession of the land that was meant for

the expansion of prisons facilities.

“When you look at the list of the people who have stolen that land, it reads who has been a

Minister in charge of this department, a PS or a Commissioner-General in the prisons service

before. It is very shameful,” he said.