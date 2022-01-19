Government to resettle victims of banditry attacks in Laikipia

The government has kicked off plans to resettle families affected by banditry attacks in Laikipia’s Ol Moran division.

First to receive the government sponsored housing Programme are families from Kisii Ndogo village whose houses were set ablaze at the height of the conflict that left scores dead and others injured.

Majority of the victims sought refuge at Ol-Moran trading Centre where they rented houses, while others fled to Sipili and Rumuruti as a result of the insecurity.

The County Government of Laikipia in collaboration with the National government wil put up a Command Division headquarters in Ol-Moran trading Center and staff houses at Survey shopping centres using stabilized (interlocking) blocks.

Speaking during an inspection tour of some of the projects, Governor Ndiritu Muriithi promised local residents to expect more service and encourage those who were yet to return to their homes to come back.

“Every Kenyan has a right to leave anywhere in this country including Laikipia, which is metropolitan in nature. May the rebuilding of Ol Moran, mark the beginning of restoration of peace for these residents,” he said.

“My government will undertake several projects including roads rehabilitation, rebuilding of the houses and building a police division post for the Kirima Sub County,” noted Muriithi.

The beneficiaries have lauded the programme saying it would help them resettle and resume their normal lives.

“My house was torched in September and we have been living in agony as we cannot afford the rental houses and we lost everything to the illegal grazers,” said Joyce Mumbo, lauding the government for the shelter.

She was echoed by Dickson Osewe who noted that 14 houses already put up by the government had gone a long way in resettling the most needy, with more to benefit from the construction materials already in store.

The area has experienced relative peace following an on-going security operation at the neighboring Laikipia Nature Conservancy (LNC) where bandits were said to operate from.