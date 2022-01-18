Government to secure schools in Kerio Valley

The government has deployed adequate security in all schools along the Kerio Valley, ahead of the forthcoming national examinations.

Outgoing Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner Dr. Ahmed Omar said all schools will have two officers one from the National Police Service and another from the police reservists to ensure students prepare and sit for their exams in a secured environment.

Addressing the press in Iten, Dr. Omar, flanked by members of the county security team, said the government will also start using drones to monitor activities of criminals who steal livestock and disappear into the bushes.

“In a bid to ensure adequate security in the area, the government has beefed up patrols on foot, we have also provided two land cruisers to security personnel in the area to enable them respond quickly to any incident of insecurity,” he said.

Responding to a clip that has gone viral on social media referring to students of St. Benedict girls Arror, the County Commissioner said the school was not attacked but students panicked following an attack in the neighbourhood.

The county security team also summoned the school’s principal who is believed to have shot the clip but later let her free saying there was no reason to take action on her saying she had explained what happened.

The County Commissioner said the school was not among those targeted to be given armed security, but will now be included following a presentation by the principal.

He said during the attack, more than 20 cows were stolen saying security personnel pursued the criminals but they disappeared in the thickets.

Meanwhile, the Marakwet West MP William Kisang has called on the government to deploy the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to contain the increasing cases of insecurity in the area.

The legislator said the Kerio Valley had been turned into a war zone with people losing lives and property saying the government should assure residents of their security.

He said economic activities had come to a standstill as people fled from the area saying soon the area may soon experience hunger, as the top priority of the people was now to save their lives.

He added that a 17-year-old student was killed while his colleague is fighting for his life at Kapsowar mission hospital, with a bullet still lodged in his body.

The MP called on the security personnel to work closely with reservists who are more conversant with the area.