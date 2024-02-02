Government to support Embakasi fire tragedy victims, Mwaura says

Mwaura said investigations are underway to determine the cause of the explosion at the company's parking yard.

The government has pledged to provide extensive support to victims of Embakasi fire incident which occurred on Thursday night.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura who visited the area on Friday, announced that the government in collaboration with Kenya Red Cross and Nairobi County Government will providing essential support, including food and non-food items to those affected.

Mwaura confirmed that three Kenyans lost their lives while being attended to at a Nairobi hospital while 280 other Kenyans were injured by the fire.

The incident which occurred at around 11:30 pm on Thursday in the Mradi area of Embakasi also damaged several vehicles and commercial properties, including small businesses and residential houses.

“Yesterday Thursday 1st February 2024, at around 11:30 pm, there was a huge explosion at Mradi area, in Embakasi, Nairobi County. One Lorry of an unknown registration number that was loaded with gas cylinders exploded, igniting a huge ball of fire that spread widely, with one of the cylinders hitting garment and textile Oriental Godown, burning down,” Mwaura stated.

Mwaura said investigations are underway to determine the cause of the explosion at the company’s parking yard.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the departed, and we wish a swift recovery to the injured,” he said.

Meanwhile the Nairobi County Government has waved all medical fees at the County facilities attending to those injured and bereaved in the tragedy.

“All County Health and medical teams are managing the situation and working hand in hand with the County Disaster and Risk Management teams who continue to provide the necessary support to the victims of the fire incident,” said Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.