Government to support Lionesses in FIBA AfroBasket Preparations

The Government has promised to facilitate the preparations of Kenya National women’s basketball team after booking their ticket to a second straight FIBA Women’s AfroBasket and seventh overall when they defeated favourites Egypt 99-83 on Saturday in the Zone 5 Qualifiers Final at the Kigali Arena.

The Lionesses, who joined the 2019 Semi-Finalists including reigning champions Nigeria, Senegal, Mali and Mozambique as well as hosts Cameroon and Zone 2 champions Cape Verde will battle for the continental coveted championship set to be held in Yaoundé, Cameroon from September 17 to 26 this year.

Speaking during team reception while hosting the ladies for dinner after their heroic performance,Cabinet Secretary for Sports Dr Amina Mohamed said the Government would provide much needed support the team requires for its success.

Hosted the Lionesses for dinner to welcome the team back home after the heroic performance at the Afrobasket Zone 5 Qualifiers in which the team emerged the winners. — AMB.(Dr.) Amina C. Mohamed

“I assured that the Government will provide adequate facilitation for early and timely preparations for the Afrobasket Finals to be held in September” she said.

Kenya’s Victoria Wanjara Reynolds who plays in the United States of America won the Most Valuable Player Award.

“It was a very competitive tournament and playing for the first time here is a proud moment and we will make Kenyans Proud in Cameroon,” Reynolds after receiving.

Lionesses assistant head coach Mike Opel thanked the fans and congratulated the team for a well-done job.

“I congratulate my girls, they played very well, Egypt gave us a good fight. It’s all about persistence we never gave up from the word go and the girls followed instructions,” Opel said.

In the third place playoff hosts Rwanda hammered South Sudan 99-65. South Sudan who were making their debut in the championship won the Fair Play Award.

In this year’s Afrobasket Championship Kenya will be represented by both Men and Women whereby the men Afrobasket Championship will be held in Kigali, Rwanda from August 24 to September 5, 2021.