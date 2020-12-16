Government to track down men who impregnated school girls amid disturbing numbers

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu/KNA
7

The Kiambu County Development Implementation Coordination Committee (CDICC) has embarked on strategies to umask  men who impregnated school girls during the Covid-19 lockdown.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Kiambu County Commsioner and comiteee chair Wilson Wanyanga warned that anybody found to have sexually abused school girls during the long holiday will be punished in accordance with the law.

“It is wrong to take advantage of the global pandemic to prey on innocent on girls, thus affecting their life long dreams,” he stated.

Also Read  Tobiko condemns illegal grazing in Mukogodo Forest

During the meeting, the County director of Education  Victoria Mulili told the committee that some 743 girls across the county had been impregnated during the long vacation.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

According to the report she tabled,  more primary school pupils conceived during the period under review compared to Secondary School students.

Also Read  Striking nurses and clinicians stage protests

Subsequently,  181 local secondary schools girls  were confirmed pregnant  compared to  562 from primary section.

The report further revealed that at least  865 Secondary School students had not reported back, folowing the partial reopening of schools on october 12, owing to various social-economic  issues related to the pandemic.

Also Read  Woman stabs husband to death in domestic brawl

The law provides that anyone who defiles a minor aged 11 years and below should be sentenced to life imprisonment, perpetrators who defile those aged between 12- 15 years face a jail term of of  20 years, while those who defile girls aged between 16-18 years face an imprisonment not exceeedeidng 15 years.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR