Government to track down men who impregnated school girls amid disturbing numbers

The Kiambu County Development Implementation Coordination Committee (CDICC) has embarked on strategies to umask men who impregnated school girls during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Kiambu County Commsioner and comiteee chair Wilson Wanyanga warned that anybody found to have sexually abused school girls during the long holiday will be punished in accordance with the law.

“It is wrong to take advantage of the global pandemic to prey on innocent on girls, thus affecting their life long dreams,” he stated.

During the meeting, the County director of Education Victoria Mulili told the committee that some 743 girls across the county had been impregnated during the long vacation.

According to the report she tabled, more primary school pupils conceived during the period under review compared to Secondary School students.

Subsequently, 181 local secondary schools girls were confirmed pregnant compared to 562 from primary section.

The report further revealed that at least 865 Secondary School students had not reported back, folowing the partial reopening of schools on october 12, owing to various social-economic issues related to the pandemic.

The law provides that anyone who defiles a minor aged 11 years and below should be sentenced to life imprisonment, perpetrators who defile those aged between 12- 15 years face a jail term of of 20 years, while those who defile girls aged between 16-18 years face an imprisonment not exceeedeidng 15 years.