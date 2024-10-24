Government underscores collaboration in water resource management, governance 

The Cabinet Secretary for the State Department for Water & Sanitation, Eng. Eric Mugaa has emphasized the importance of collaboration in water resource management and governance.

Speaking during the launch of the Water Resources Authority’s (WRA) new 5-year strategic plan in Nairobi, he said that without proper water catchment protection, regulation, and efficient licensing allocation, all other agencies within the ministry would face significant challenges.

“Water resources management is not a shortage of water but a shortage of skills and commitment in management,” said CS Mugaa

The startegic plan, outlines a comprehensive approach aimed at addressing current challenges while contributing to the sustainable management of Kenya’s water resources.

Titled the 5th Strategic Plan of the Water Resources Authority (WRA) for the period 2023-2027, reflects WRA’s commitment to enhancing water resource management and regulation, positioning Kenya as a globally competitive and prosperous nation.

Additionally, it supports the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda, focusing on developing key value chains within the industrial and agricultural sectors to drive economic growth through improved production and job creation.

Chair of the Governing Board of WRA, Donald Murgor, lauded the management board for achieving distinct milestones in the previous strategic plan implementation period, 2018-2022.

The strategic plan requires a total budget of Ksh 30 billion, with funding expected from WRA’s revenue sources, including donor contributions.

“We can’t talk about the strategic plan without the resources. So we will work hand in hand with our development partners to ensure that the Ksh 30 billion is realized,” said Murgor.

According to WRA CEO Mohammed Shurie, the strategic blueprint incorporates best practices from similar institutions and considers the evolving challenges and opportunities in the water sector.

The CEO noted that the strategic plan was developed based on WRA’s constitutional mandate and the Water Act 2016, guided by national and international policies.

In the digital transformation space, Shurie said the authority will focus on automating key processes and enhancing its digital monitoring systems.

“We have now opted to automate our monitoring system… Today, we have more than 150 stations sending data in real time to our control system,” said Shurie.

In tandem with the digitization of services across government agencies, the CEO added that the e-permit system is now available online via the e-citizen platform, with all customer services also onboarded to enhance efficiency.