Government unveils Community Development Management Information System

The State Department of Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs (SDSP&SCA) Tuesday launched the Community Development Management Information System (CDMIS) at the GPO Huduma Centre.

This is in line with the Presidential Directive to automate and onboard all government services on E-Citizen.

CDMIS is a game-changer, encompassing three crucial programmes namely; Economic inclusion that will ensure economic opportunities for the marginalized through automation, delivering benefits promptly and efficiently.

Similarly volunteerism which fosters strong and resilient communities by simplifying volunteer matching and management.

Additionally, Groups Registration meant to empower groups and organizations to formalize and improve the lives of citizens, now made even more accessible with paid services linked to till number 222222.

Present during the launch was Amos Gathecha, PS, State Department for Public Service, Ministry of Public Service, Gender, and Affirmative Action, PS, Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs Joseph Motari, and Ben Kai Chilumo, CEO of Huduma Kenya, among other leaders.

Other guests included the KSEIP Task Team Leader from the World Bank, Global Development Incubator CEO, Country Directors: World Food Programme (WFP), National Refugee Council (NRC), United Nations Volunteers (UNV) and Volunteer Service Oversees (VSO) among others.