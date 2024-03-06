Government unveils KEMSA-Kisumu Regional Distribution Centre

This decentralization initiative aims to streamline order processing at the National Supply Chain Centre and reduce the Order Turnaround Time by approximately 40 pc.

Speaking during the launch of the facility, KEMSA Board Chairperson Irungu Nyakera noted that since its inception, the Kisumu Regional Distribution Centre has processed essential medicines orders from four counties valued at more than Kshs.120 million.

Additionally, an order of Ksh. 36M from Kisumu County has already been uploaded into the KEMSA LMIS system.

“Between 15th February and 29th February 2024, program items worth over Ksh. 200M have been picked and dispatched from this Centre.“ Said Nyakera.

He said the Kisumu Regional Distribution Centre represents a promise fulfilled by the Board and management to transform KEMSA into a more effective player in the health delivery system.

The facility is spacious enough to facilitate efficient supply and cold chain solutions for regular essential medical supplies and serve as an emergency buffer stock holding and Regional Distribution Center, aligning with the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution’s decentralization efforts.

“This facility will receive medical supplies, process customer orders, and distribute them to customers in the Great Lakes Region. Initially serving 10 counties in Nyanza, Western, and North Rift Regions, it will gradually expand to serve 19 counties by the end of this year.“ Stressed Nyakera.