Government starts process of upscaling UHC in the counties

Written By: Sarafina Robi
The ministry of health has kick started the process of upscaling Universal Health coverage in 47 counties, after a successful pilot program in four counties which included Kisumu, Isiolo, Machakos and Nyeri.

Subsequently, the ministry has signed an intergovernmental participatory agreement partnership with at least six other counties as the initiative takes roots in the counties.

Following the Universal Health coverage trials in four counties of  Kisumu, Isiolo, Machakos and Nyeri which the government says was a success, the programme heads to the other remaining 43 counties.

Six of the counties namely Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Embu and Nyandarua have inked  intergovernmental participatory agreement with  Health ministry to that effect.

Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki says the development will improve four key areas including additional support in human resource  by recruiting 4000 interns health technology, get essential basic equipment and monitoring and evaluation as they set up structures.

Her sentiments were echoed by Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa and a number of governors present.

Elsewhere the Mental health taskforce appointed by the Health cabinet secretary on 11th December 2019, started listening to public views in Meru County on how mental illnesses can be dealt with in the country.

The participants expressed the need of strengthening of the mental health sector saying the number of people having mental illnesses was on the increase.

On Tuesday, the taskforce will head to Makueni on the same mission.

Christine Muchira

