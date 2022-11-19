Government urged to ensure all students sit for exams

Stakeholders from Kajiado have challenged the Ministry of Education to ensure students from drought hit areas sit for National examinations.

The group says not much has been done to ensure students who have been forced to migrate due to drought are facilitated to ensure their learning goes uninterrupted.

Kajiado county education director Kosgey Kipruto says the first batch of KCPE and KCSE exam papers have reached the sub-county exam containers.

He assured examiners and students of adequate security during the examination process.

Earlier this week, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu also assured Kenyans that all is set for the commencement of the three national examinations set to begin on the 28th of November.

Machogu said that the examination materials had already been dispatched to the 493 storage and distribution centers across the country and security beefed up awaiting the commencement date.

The maiden Junior high examination is set to be conducted alongside the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations in a matter of days.

He also weighed in on the debate on where the junior high students will be domiciled saying discussions are underway and soon the impasse will be resolved..

Machogu spoke as he met principals and education directors from Kisumu County at the Kisumu girls.