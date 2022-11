The row between Rendeavour who are the Tatu City owners and Lifestyle Heights has deepened with the developer calling on the government to investigate the working permits and tax remittance of the investors. This comes after Tatu City on Monday this week termed the Lifestyle Heights developer rogue accusing the firm of allegedly violating the Tatu City development controls by illegally adding a floor to a building and irregularly paying for utilities.

