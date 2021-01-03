Government urged to minimise congestion in schools

The Ministry of Education has been urged to devise ways of minimising congestion in schools in order to ensure social distancing among learners is achieved.

The National Assembly Administration and Security Committee chairman, Paul Koinange, said when schools re-open Monday, social distancing will pose a major challenge, noting that if not thoroughly addressed, the spread of Covid-19 could increase uncontrollably.

The chairman said the ministry should consider adopting the idea of having morning and afternoon classes in respective streams, noting that despite the fact that most schools have put in place the required ministry of health guidelines, social distancing would be hard to achieve.

