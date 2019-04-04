Government urged to release funds for Stars France trip

Football Kenya Federation Chairman Nick Mwendwa has urged the government to release funds for the Harambee Stars’ planned tour to France.

Mwendwa made the sentiments Thursday as Sports CS Ambassador Amina Mohammed flagged off a team of six Acakoro players who will feature in the upcoming MIC Cup in Spain.

Harambee Stars team has only two weeks left before it leaves for a planned training camp in France.

Kenya is set to determine its opponent next week for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June, when the draw will be officially unveiled.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Meanwhile, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohammed has flagged off six Acakoro players under the age of 15 who will take part in the international MIC Youth tournament in Spain.

The players are among 24 national team players who are set to travel on 9th and 14th this month ahead of the event slated for 16th to 21st this month.

Elsewhere, three Kenyan kick boxers are set to leave the country Friday for Ethiopia ahead of the East Africa combat series slated for this Saturday in Addis Ababa.

The players will use the championship to prepare for the upcoming national Olympic qualifiers to be held in Meru County on 20th this month.