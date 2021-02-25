Government urged to scale up Kazi Mtaani programme

The Government has been challenged to scale up the Kazi Mtaani Programme to cover all the 47 counties as part of efforts aimed at addressing the problem of unemployment.

According to Likoni Member of Parliament Mishi Mboko, the programme which kicked off in April 2020 has transformed the lives of hundreds of families who would otherwise have been struggling with unemployment at a time the country is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

“While appreciating that the program continues to gradually achieve most of its objectives which include provision of economic empowerment to the youth, prioritization of labour intensive approaches to extended public works projects, this House therefore resolves, that the National Government rolls out subsequent phases of the Kazi Mtaani program to cover all 47 counties to address youth employment and further cushion the vulnerable members of society,” she said.

In January, the National Hygiene Programme was extended by a month with the programme expected to lapse on 4th March.

While announcing the extension, Principal Secretary in the State Department for Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga said that some of the workers would transition to other programmes piloted by the national government.

On Wednesday while addressing the 750 winners of the ‘MbeleNaBiz’ business plan competition at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, President Uhuru Kenyatta gave the clearest indication that the government was working towards re-launching the Kazi Mtaani Programme.

“In my trips around the country I have heard calls to extend the Kazi Mtaani Programme. We are working on it and hopefully I will have good news on this.”