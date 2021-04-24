Government warns against mixing vaccines

Ministry of Health has revised the duration between the administration of the first dose and the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine from 8 to 12 weeks.

Speaking at a press briefing, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the health ministry revised waiting period is within the efficacy parameters and is also guided by the vaccine shortage worldwide.

“Guidance from WHO and the current evidence, shows that taking the second dose at 12 weeks provides a higher immune response and better protection. With this evidence and considering the ongoing global supply constraints this shift is justified,” said Dr Mwangangi.

The ministry ruled out mixing of the approved coronavirus vaccines saying those who received the AstraZeneca jab will have to get the same second dose.

First recipients of the second dose expected to receive it during the first week of June.

MoH clarifies that protocols for vaccination do not include the mixing of different brands. — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) April 24, 2021

“We have noted the concerns from a number of Kenyans who have already received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and are worried if they will receive their second dose as scheduled,” said health CAS.

The prolonged waiting period according to the ministry has been fueled by the current shortage being experienced following suspension of exportation of the jab by India to first cater for its domestic needs.

Dr Mwangangi noted that the government of Kenya and the COVAX Facility (a coalition led by WHO and Gavi that aims to help countries get equitable access to vaccines) want to assure Kenyans that we are doing everything possible to address these delays in delivery and to ensure that the second dose is administered as soon as possible.

The COVAX Facility’s current forecast is that additional doses will be available in May, pending further confirmation from India said CAS Mwangangi.

So far, 1,020,000 doses out of the planned 3,564,000 doses have been delivered to Kenya.