Government welcomes smooth start to census

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna says the first day of the national population and housing census was a success.

Oguna says the government has put in place adequate measures to ensure all Kenyans are counted over the next one week.

“The first day of the census exercise was largely successful. We are encouraged by the progress and can confirm that exercise went on smoothly” he stated.

His assurance coming even as six data capture kits that were reported to have malfunctioned Saturday night when the national census got underway were replaced.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Oguna spoke on Sunday during the briefing of the ongoing exercise which is on its second day.

The government spokesman lauded bar and entertainment joint owners who heeded government’s directive to close their businesses by 5pm on Saturday.

“Your support and cooperation in general has contributed to the success this far,” Oguna added.

He urged those who not been counted to remain calm saying that enumeration process continues until the end of the week.

The exercise on Sunday kicked off at 6am and continues into the night.

“From tomorrow, Monday 26th August, enumeration will begin at 6.00am and end at 10.00pm” he said.

He however noted that there were delays in transmission of data in areas with poor network but the team was working round the clock to ensure interrupted transmission.

“Data transmission is continuing smoothly but. There are areas with delays in the submission of data due to network. We assure the public that the data is secure in the mobile devises and data is automatically transmitted once in an area where there is network”.

He appealed to employers to allow their staff members to leave early for the census.