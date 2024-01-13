The Government through the Ministry of Interior has assured residents affected by the floods in Tana River County that it has embarked on plans to find shelter for them.

Speaking in Garsen when he visited the victims of the floods, Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the government will buy land from individuals in the area to build permanent houses for the residents affected by the floods.

Approximately 38,000 families were affected while eight people lost their lives in Tana River County due to the ongoing heavy downpour.

PS Omollo said the government will not forsake the affected residents.

At the same time, Omollo assured students that the government will provide necessary aid to ensure learning continues uninterrupted.

Residents have been urged to take more precautions, especially when there is a flood in the area.

Elsewhere, tens of families in the Noonkopir area of Kitengela, Kajiado County have been displaced by floods following a heavy downpour in the area.

Meanwhile, flood water presented problems in the populous Kitengela town where some feeder roads were left impassable.

The residents urged the County Government of Kajiado to work on the already blocked drainages to avert more damage should the rains continue.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department weather forecast, rainfall is expected over several parts of the country where heavy rainfall is expected over Nairobi, Highlands East, West, and South of the Rift Valley and Southeastern Lowlands.

Strong southeasterly winds of more than 25 knots are also expected over parts of Marsabit.