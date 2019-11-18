Government’s 100pc transition policy to secondary school

The Ministry of Education will ensure that every child who sits for Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination is admitted to secondary school under the 100 per cent transition policy.

Speaking while releasing the 2019 KCPE results Monday, Education CS Prof George Magoha said the aim of the government is to ensure that all Kenyan children get basic education until Form Four.

“I am proud to report that in 2019, the Ministry of Education achieved this policy by admitting all of the 2018 candidates to secondary schools. I wish to assure the country that the Ministry has put in place measures to fulfil the 100 per cent transition policy in 2020.” He said.

Adding that all the candidates whose results were released should expect to be admitted to Form One.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The Ministry has already conducted a mapping exercise of vacancies in all categories of schools that will admit all the candidates. ” He added.

At the same time, the CS said the government is determined to address some of the expected challenges of the transition and as a result, the government together with development partners under the Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project will roll out 8 billion shillings programme to build classrooms and laboratories in 110 sub-counties located in 30 counties next year.

The classes are expected to ease the pressure on the existing facilities in our secondary schools.

Meanwhile, Magoha noted that currently, the government is running the Free Day Tuition programme in secondary schools.

“So far, this programme has provided an opportunity for many children from needy families to attend school and further ensured that the 100 per cent transition policy becomes a reality. To further enhance the programme, the Government will from next year put 9,000 Form One students from targeted regions under a full scholarship programme called ELIMU SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMME.” He said.

The programme he said will be run under the Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project and all the girls who will be selected as beneficiaries of the Elimu Scholarship Programme will also be supplied with free sanitary towels for the full period of their secondary school education.

He noted that the Ministry will very soon be outlining details of the scholarship programme through the media and other public information channels.

“We have also been advised by His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta to include slums in urban areas in the scholarship programme.”