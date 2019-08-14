Government’s commitment to exams integrity is stronger, says Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday said the Government’s commitment to integrity and honesty in national examinations is stronger than ever.

He said the reforms implemented by the Jubilee Administration to eradicate cheating and other malpractices in national examinations will be strengthened.

The President spoke when he hosted the 93rd Kenya Music Festival Winners’ State Concert at State House, Nakuru.

“I wish to reassure all of you that my government’s commitment continues in terms of upholding the values of fairness, integrity and quality in our examinations. That drive is stronger than ever,” said the President.

The President assured all those who will sit for national exams later in the year that they will be examined through a fair and secure process.

On the music festival, the President said the event is important in fostering unity and cohesion as it builds on the diversity of the nation.

He said the annual music festival brings out the beauty of the cultural diversity that makes Kenya unique and strong.

The President said the Government and people of Kenya appreciate the participation of Ugandan schools in the festival, adding that he would like to see participants from all East African Community member states.

“I would like to see all East African countries take part in this festival to make it a truly East African festival,” the President said adding that the festival builds bridges of friendship and fosters unity in Kenya as well as the region.

He said the festival is a display of remarkable talent and wonderful performances by energetic young people.

“This event has entertained, informed but also brought us together and the performances get better each year,” the President said.

On the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC) being rolled out, the President said the arts and music are no longer sideline subjects but are integral parts of the system.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha and the Chairman of the Kenya Music Festival Peter Wanjohi spoke at the even