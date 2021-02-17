Government’s development agenda on course, says Matiang’i

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu/Haniel Mengistu

Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i says several development projects are underway across the country including at least 824 road infrastructure projects.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has underscored the government’s commitment to successfully implement its development blueprint as it seeks to take the country to the next level of development.

Speaking during an inspection tour of ongoing development projects within Mombasa County, Matiang’i said the national government intends to complete most of the projects by close of the year even as he directed contractors to ensure that the projects are completed on time.

The tour took him to the Ksh. 28 billion Dongo Kundu project, the Ksh.1.9 billion Likoni floating footbridge and the rehabilitation of the KSh.318 million Liwatoni fishing complex.

The Dongo Kundu Bypass Highway also called ‘Mombasa Southern Bypass Highway’ is a road under construction and when completed, it will connect Mombasa and Kwale counties without passing through Mombasa Island.

The CS said the Likoni floating footbridge which connects Mombasa Island and mainland south is operational and that 20,000 pedestrians use the 800-meter long bridge each day.

He said his tour is part of the recent presidential directive that CSs and PSs  embark on field visits and monitor the implementation of various government projects across the 47 counties.

Dr. Matiangi also announced that a team of Cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries will next week tour parts of the coastal region to inspect development projects which are ‘key to socio-economic development’.

“The field visits by the senior government officials is to ensure that contractors working on various infrastructure projects across the country expedite the works and deliver on schedule” he said.

The CS who chairs the National Development Implementation Technical Committee (NDITC) which monitors the implementation of government projects across the country was accompanied by Principal Secretaries (PSs) Major General (Retired) Gordon Kihalangwa (State Department for Public Works) and Dr. Julius Muia (National Treasury).

