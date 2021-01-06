Government puts safety measures at Likoni floating bridge

Government agencies have put in place measures to ensure the safety of pedestrians and smooth shipping at Ksh 1.7 billion Likoni floating footbridge linking Mombasa Island to the mainland south which was opened to the members of public on 1st January this year.

This is the first pedestrian footbridge to be built at the Likoni crossing channel and the project is undertaken by the State Department of Infrastructure through its implementing agency, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

The bridge project is expected to end the perennial human congestion at vital busy crossing channels and to ease pressure of overcrowded Likoni ferries during the current coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

While inspecting the facility Principal Secretary for shipping and Maritime Affairs Mrs Nancy Karigithu said the facility has created the shortest route linking Mombasa Island and mainland south and onward to the neighboring Kwale County thus reducing the link distance and cutting on time spent on queuing to board the ferries.

Mrs. Karigithu said the Icon Bridge will be going to be a landmark in the tourist resort city of Mombasa and her maritime docket will carry out Ports State Measure in order to put the bridge in the international maritime chart because the Kilindini channels navigation chart has changed.