Government puts safety measures at Likoni floating bridge

Government agencies have put in place measures to ensure the safety of pedestrians and smooth shipping at Ksh 1.7 billion Likoni floating footbridge linking Mombasa Island to the mainland south which was opened to the members of public on 1st January this year.
This is the first pedestrian footbridge to be built at the Likoni crossing channel and the project is undertaken by the State Department of Infrastructure through its implementing agency, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).
The bridge project is expected to end the perennial human congestion at vital busy crossing channels and to ease pressure of overcrowded Likoni ferries during the current coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
While inspecting the facility Principal Secretary for shipping and Maritime Affairs Mrs Nancy Karigithu said the facility has created the shortest route linking Mombasa Island and mainland south and onward to the neighboring Kwale County thus reducing the link distance and cutting on time spent on queuing to board the ferries.
Mrs. Karigithu said the Icon Bridge will be going to be a landmark in the tourist resort city of Mombasa and her maritime docket will carry out Ports State Measure in order to put the bridge in the international maritime chart because the Kilindini channels navigation chart has changed.
The PS said the report will then be filed to the International Hydrographic Organization which ensures that all the world’s seas, oceans and navigable waters are surveyed and charted, thereby supporting safety of navigation and the protection of the marine environment.
The body coordinates the activities of national hydrographic offices and sets standards in order to promote uniformity in nautical charts and documents in order to equip the ship captains with the changes of the navigation in the channel. .
Mrs Karigithu also urged shipping lines to acknowledge that there was now a bridge at Likoni and embrace the project to ensure safety. “We want the shipping lines to understand that we have a footbridge at Likoni and cooperate with us,” she urged.
The PS was accompanied by Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) acting managing director Rashid Salim.
Salim explained that KPA took over running of the bridge when it was opened and they would ensure the bridge operates during peak hours in the morning and evening to reduce congestion at the nearby Likoni ferry channel.“We have already deployed a marine pilot and marine engineer to ensure its safe running,” he said.
The KPA acting MD said they are ensuring Covid-19 protocols are followed by the pedestrians using the facility by ensuring they are wearing masks and following social distance while crossing .
The bridge was constructed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic following heavy congestion at the Likoni channel used by 350,000 passengers and more than 6,000 vehicles daily.
The nearly one-kilometer steel bridge has a 150-metre floating pontoon that is opened by powered machines to allow ships to pass through.
Elungata said the bridge will help reduce the perennial congestion at the crossing channel and allow residents to access Mombasa Island and the mainland south with a lot of ease.
